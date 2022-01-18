Left Menu

Labuschagne named in Brisbane Heat squad for BBL

Australia Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has returned to play for Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 18-01-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 13:22 IST
Labuschagne named in Brisbane Heat squad for BBL
Marnus Labuschagne (Image: Brisbane Heat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has returned to play for Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Labuschagne has returned to play for the Heat in Wednesday's clash against Sydney Sixers.

"Labuschagne contacted Queensland Cricket earlier today to volunteer his services for the Heat for the clash with the second-placed Sydney Sixers in a rare day-time match at the Gabba," Brisbane Heat said in a statement. Labuschagne recently featured in Australia's 4-0 Ashes win over England. According to Cricket Australia (CA), almost half a million people attended the five matches across a total of 20 days and TV viewing figures were among the highest in cricket broadcast history.

Meanwhile, the Heat faced a defeat at the hands of Perth Scorchers at Marvel Stadium on Monday. Brisbane Heat has 15 points from 13 games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022