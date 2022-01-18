Formula 1: McLaren announce launch date for their 2022 car, the MCL36

McLaren on Monday announced February 11 as the launch date for their 2022 Formula 1 car, the MCL36. Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will pilot the 2022 McLaren Formula 1 car and hope to build on last season, which saw the team take the only one-two finish of 2021 (at Monza) and finish fourth - just behind rivals Ferrari - in the championship.

McLaren will not only unveil their F1 car on February 11, but have teased on social media that three of their other operations will also be present at the launch at the team's Woking base, namely their Extreme E, IndyCar, and Esports squads. Earlier in the day, Ferrari announced that they will reveal the car that Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will get the honour of driving in this season's 2022 F1 World Championship on February 17.

The Italian squad bounced back from their worst season in 40 years in 2020 to finish three places higher in third in the constructors' championship last term. New recruit Sainz finished an impressive fifth in the drivers' standings, having ended the year with a podium, with Leclerc 5.5 points behind in seventh. (ANI)

