Soccer-Blunt Senegal held by Malawi but top Cup of Nations Group B

Heavyweights Senegal failed to fire again and were fortunate not to concede a penalty in a 0-0 draw with unfancied Malawi on Tuesday but they still finished in top spot in Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal won the group with five points, despite scoring only once in their three matches via a late Sadio Mane penalty against Zimbabwe in their opening game.

Malawi and Guinea both finished with four points but the latter took second spot on the head-to-head rule, while the Malawians must now wait to see if they are one of the four best third-placed teams, who also advance to the next round. Malawi were left fuming when Cameroon referee Blaise Ngwa initially awarded them a late penalty at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam as Gomezgani Chirwa was brought down in the box by defender Bouna Sarr.

But the decision was overturned on review, though Senegal can regard themselves as fortunate as there was both a pull of the shirt and contact.

