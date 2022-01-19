Soccer-Fulham hit six again, equal 88-year record
Fulham became the first English side to score six goals or more in three successive matches for 88 years as they thumped Birmingham City 6-2 on Tuesday. Fulham also beat Bristol City 6-2 on Saturday while Reading were thrashed 7-0. The last English club to achieve the feat was Chester City in the 1933-34 season.
Fulham became the first English side to score six goals or more in three successive matches for 88 years as they thumped Birmingham City 6-2 on Tuesday. Fabio Carvalho struck two for the Championship leaders who were 4-1 up by halftime while Neeskens Kebano, Tom Cairney and Antonee Robinson were also on target.
A Mark Roberts own goal began the rout. Fulham also beat Bristol City 6-2 on Saturday while Reading were thrashed 7-0.
The last English club to achieve the feat was Chester City in the 1933-34 season.
