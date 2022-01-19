Left Menu

Tennis-Brutal Barty demolishes Bronzetti to reach third round

Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with the minimum of fuss on Wednesday, overwhelming Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena. Barty, hoping to end Australia's 44-year wait for a homegrown women's champion, next faces another Italian in Camila Giorgi with defending champion Naomi Osaka potentially waiting in the fourth round.

Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with the minimum of fuss on Wednesday, overwhelming Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena. The top seed hammered 11 winners to wrap up the first set in 25 minutes and was equally dominant in the second, sealing the victory in under an hour when her opponent netted a backhand.

Bronzetti, the world number 142, failed to muster up a single break point over the contest as the Wimbledon champion lobbed, sliced and pounded her into submission in the bright Melbourne sunshine. Barty, hoping to end Australia's 44-year wait for a homegrown women's champion, next faces another Italian in Camila Giorgi with defending champion Naomi Osaka potentially waiting in the fourth round.

