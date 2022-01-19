Soccer-Lille sign midfielder Ben Arfa on free transfer
Lille have signed midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa on a free transfer, with the former France international signing a six-month contract, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday. The 34-year-old, who previously played for Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, had been without a club after leaving Girondins de Bordeaux at the end of last season. Ben Arfa played 15 times for France, scoring twice.
Ben Arfa played 15 times for France, scoring twice. Champions Lille are 10th in Ligue 1 on 29 points after 20 matches. They host Lorient later on Wednesday.
