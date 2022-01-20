Left Menu

ICC U19 WC: Zimbabwe's Victor Chirwa suspended from bowling in international cricket

Zimbabwe's Victor Chirwa has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:34 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Zimbabwe's Victor Chirwa has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect. The decision was taken after the Event Panel of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup confirmed that he uses an illegal bowling action.

The Event Panel comprised members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists. "Chirwa was reported by the match officials during Zimbabwe's match against Papua New Guinea on Saturday. Video footage of him bowling in the event was shared with the Event Panel for review," stated an official release.

The Event Panel concluded that Chirwa employed an illegal bowling action and, as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket. (ANI)

