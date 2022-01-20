Medvedev foils Kyrgios, crowd at Australian Open
- Country:
- Australia
Daniil Medvedev has overcome Nick Kyrgios and all his tricks and the constant noise of a boisterous crowd to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.
Second-seeded Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open last year and was runner-up in Australia, is the highest-ranked player in the tournament after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet Australia's strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
He had to work hard for his 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 115-ranked Kyrgios, who worked up the fans in Rod Laver Arena like a crowd at a soccer match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Nick Kyrgios
- Novak Djokovic
- Daniil Medvedev
- Australia
- Rod Laver Arena
- Australian
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic will be 'on next plane home' if vaccination exemption evidence insufficient, warns Australian PM
Reaction to Novak Djokovic's cancelled visa in Australia
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop his removal
EXCLUSIVE-Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, seeking injunction to stop his removal
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa canceled