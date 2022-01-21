U-19 World Cup: Tom Prest shines as England defeat UAE by 189 runs

England skipper Tom Prest continued his wonderful form with the bat, making an unbeaten 154 to help his side defeat the UAE in the Under-19 World Cup on Thursday. England had already qualified for the Super League quarter-finals of the tournament.

Prest won the toss and chose to bat at Warner Park and after coming in at No.3 the Hampshire batter blasted 13 fours and four sixes in just 119 balls as his side posted an imposing 362 for six. Only Dan Lawrence has made a higher individual total for the England Under-19s but Prest had to wait until the 12th over to get out to the middle as George Thomas (42) and Jacob Bethell (62) shared an opening stand of 69.

Prest had shown his form with 93 in the win over Canada last time out but he was not to be denied another century as he dominated the UAE's attack from the off and shared half-century partnerships with Bethell and then James Rew (24). When William Luxton, 47 off 45 balls, joined him at the crease, England were 182 for three in the 31st over but together they added 117 runs in just 92 balls.

England climbed well past the 300-mark for the second game in succession despite the best efforts of Jash Giyanani who was the pick of the bowlers with two for 60 from his ten overs. The Young Lions' total always looked like it would be a big ask to overhaul and the UAE were reeling when they were reduced to 61 for five in the 15th over, seamer Josh Boyden taking two wickets to take his tournament tally to ten.

Ali Naseer's counter-attacking 54 off 44 balls helped reverse some of the momentum as he put on 59 with Nilansh Keswani for the sixth wicket. But when Nilansh departed, the last four wickets fell for 53 runs as leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed excelled on his first outing in the West Indies with four for 30 from his allotted ten overs.

England dismissed the UAE for 173 to confirm their place as Group A winners as they progress to the Super League quarter-finals with their 100 per cent record intact. (ANI)

