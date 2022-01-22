Left Menu

Syed Modi International: Sindhu defeats Kosetskaya, storms into final

Top-seed PV Sindhu on Saturday stormed into the women's finals of the ongoing Syed Modi International 2022 here in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-01-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 17:22 IST
Top-seed PV Sindhu on Saturday stormed into the women's finals of the ongoing Syed Modi International 2022 here in Lucknow. At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, the Indian shuttler defeated Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-11 in the semi-final clash that lasted for minutes.

The 26-year-old Sindhu came out all guns blazing in the semi-final clash and she took the first game comprehensively 21-11, and she was just one more game away from progressing to the finals. The Russian opponent retired in the second game and as a result, Sindhu progressed to the finals of the tournament.

Earlier, Sindhu had outclassed the sixth-seed Supanida Katethong 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a quarterfinal clash that lasted for one hour and five minutes. (ANI)

