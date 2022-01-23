Left Menu

Serie A: Dzeko's late winner puts Inter Milan firmly on top; Atalanta, Udinese held to goalless draw

Edin Dzeko struck a late winner as Inter Milan earned three points in Serie A against a stubborn Venezia side on Saturday at San Siro.

Edin Dzeko (Photo: Twitter/Inter Milan). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Italy

Edin Dzeko struck a late winner as Inter Milan earned three points in Serie A against a stubborn Venezia side on Saturday at San Siro. The win ensured that Inter remain top of the Serie A table heading into the break. Serie A has a weekend off next weekend and after that, there is the Milan derby on February 6.

It was no less than the Nerazzurri deserved after they spent most of the second half battering away on Venezia's door, following Thomas Henry's shock opener and Nicolo Barella's equalising goal in the first half. The pressure and patience finally paid off as substitute Denzel Dumfries sent over a glorious ball for Dzeko to meet in the air and head past Luca Lezzerini.

At Stadio Olimpico, Atalanta gave Juventus a chance to climb into the top four of the league table after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Lazio. Elsewhere at Luigi Ferraris Stadium, visitors Udinese were also held to a goalless draw against Genoa. (ANI)

