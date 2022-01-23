HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, all times local (GMT +11): 1755 SHAPOVALOV TAKES OUT ZVEREV

Denis Shapovalov pulled off a stunning 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 upset win over third seed Alexander Zverev to extend the German's wait for a maiden Grand Slam title. It will be the Canadian's first quarter-final appearance at Melbourne Park, where he will take on Rafa Nadal.

Master coach Cahill plots Barty demise at Australian Open 1720 NADAL DOWNS MANNARINO

Sixth seed Rafa Nadal stayed on course for a record 21st major with a 7-6(14) 6-2 6-2 win over Adrian Mannarino. "First set was very emotional. Anything could happen there. I was a little bit lucky at the end. He had a lot of chances too... I am very happy I survived that first set without a doubt," said Nadal.

1505 PEGULA STUNS SAKKARI Jessica Pegula knocked out fifth seed Maria Sakkari to reach her second straight Australian Open quarter-final with a 7-6(0) 6-3 win. The American awaits the winner of top seed Ash Barty and Amanda Anisimova.

1415 KREJCIKOVA GLIDES PAST AZARENKA French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova ended Victoria Azarenka's hopes of a third Australian Open title with a 6-2 6-2 win over the former world number one. She will play American Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.

1225 KEYS ADVANCES TO QUARTER-FINALS Madison Keys handed number eight seed Paulo Badosa a 6-3 6-1 defeat to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2018.

1112 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day seven of the year's first Grand Slam.

A hot day is expected for the matches with the temperature already at 28.5 Celsius (83 Fahrenheit) and a high of 34 C forecast.

