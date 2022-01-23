Left Menu

Indian GM Lalith Babu wins tournament in Czech Republic

The 29-year old Indian GM drew his final round match against Stefansson late on Saturday to seal the top spot.

PTI | Marianskelazne | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:12 IST
Indian GM Lalith Babu wins tournament in Czech Republic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Grandmaster M R Lalith Babu emerged victorious in the Marienbad Open 2022 chess tournament here.

He remained unbeaten through nine rounds and accumulated 6.5 points to finish half a point ahead of Icelandic GM Hannes Stefansson, the runner-up.

Lalith Babu won four games and drew the other five to take the top position.

His wins came against Czech players Vaclav Finek, Karel Malinovsku, Daniel Sorm and Jakub Kusa. The 29-year old Indian GM drew his final round match against Stefansson late on Saturday to seal the top spot. It was a third straight title for Lalith Babu. He had previously won in Thailand, followed by one in Italy.

''Kickstarted 2022 by achieving hat-trick championship, by winning my 3rd event Marienbad Open 2022!,'' the Indian GM tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022