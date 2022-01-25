Cycling-Bernal to have surgery after training crash in Colombia

Colombian rider Egan Bernal suffered a crash in training on Monday and was taken to hospital where he will have surgery, the clinic and his Ineos Grenadiers team said.

The winner of the 2019 Tour de France and last year's Giro d'Italia was at a team training camp in Gachancipa, about 50 km north of Bogota, when he hit a stationary bus, the Sabana University Clinic said. The clinic added that Bernal suffered injuries "to the chest, neck, muscles and legs."

The 25-year old was taken to hospital by Ineos Grenadiers medical staff and was "conscious upon arrival," the British team said in a brief statement. Bernal recently extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers to 2026.

