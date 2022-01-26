Left Menu

Malinga appointed as specialist bowling coach for Sri Lanka's Australia tour

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:50 IST
Malinga appointed as specialist bowling coach for Sri Lanka's Australia tour
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Legendary pacer Lasith Malinga has been appointed as a specialist bowling coach for Sri Lanka's senior men's national team's upcoming tour of Australia, country's cricket board announced on Wednesday.

''Malinga, in his new short-term role as a specialist coach, will support Sri Lanka's bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans,'' Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a release.

''SLC is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this series.'' Sri Lanka are scheduled to play five T20 Internationals in Australia starting from February 11. The former player, one of the island nation's greatest fast bowlers, has worked as a mentor for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in 2018.

The 38-year-old Malinga was appointed by the executive committee of SLC in consultation with the technical advisory committee of the Lankan board. The appointment will be effective from February 1 to 20.

During an illustrious career in which the slinger has made a name as one of the world's finest bowlers in slog overs, Malinga played 30 Tests, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is before retiring from the game. He is one of the four bowlers with more than 100 T20I wickets. ''We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop,'' Malinga said about his appointment.

Meanwhile, Rumesh Ratnayake has been named as the interim coach of Sri Lankan team for the Australia tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022