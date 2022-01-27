Still confident about making comeback into series: Mooen Ali

England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali said that he is confident about making a comeback in the T20I series against West Indies, even after trailing 2-1. Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran's dominant performance with the bat was backed up by a solid bowling performance as West Indies defeated England by 20 runs in the third T20I.

"The guys played very well, more so with us having three debutants. They batted well, they're powerful and kept coming at us. This was a better wicket, the smaller boundaries and the wind blowing on one side, the partnership took the game away from us, but we were in the game for a long time and I'm happy for the boys," said Moeen Ali after the game. "Salt was outstanding, hopefully going forward this will help him a lot, we know what he can do at the domestic level. We're still confident about making a comeback into the series," he added.

With this win, the hosts have gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The fourth T20I will be played on Saturday. Chasing 225, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and it was only Tom Banton and Philip Salt who showed some fight and resistance with the bat. Banton scored 73 while Salt played a 57-run knock, but in the end, it was not enough as Windies registered a 20-run win. For West Indies, Romario Shepherd returned with three wickets while Kieron Pollard took two.

Earlier, Rovman Powell's 107-run knock and Nicholas Pooran's 70-run innings helped West Indies post 224/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Powell scored 107 off just 53 balls with the help of 4 fours and 10 sixes. (ANI)

