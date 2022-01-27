Left Menu

Beijing''s Olympic bubble makes a slightly surreal experience

We can only apply based on their procedures, said Lai, who is forgoing celebrating Chinese New Year with his family to cover the Games.So far, organizers say there have been 39 positive results out of the more than 2,500 tests at the airport among those who arrived for the Games since early January.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 16:52 IST
Beijing''s Olympic bubble makes a slightly surreal experience
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

For journalists covering the Beijing Winter Olympics, China's strict pandemic measures are creating a surreal and somewhat frustrating experience. China requires electronic confirmation of the health status of those participating in or covering the Games and shunts them into a closed loop bubble upon arrival. That kept Associated Press photo editor Yirmiyan Arthur on edge during her journey from New Delhi to Beijing via Tokyo on Tuesday. A colleague helped her download the app in Beijing, but the presence of health workers in biohazard suits reminded her that restrictions would keep her inside the bubble requiring competitors, officials, staff and journalists to stay isolated from the general public. "I know the only experience of Beijing I'm going to experience is the Beijing I will see out of my bus window and my hotel window," Arthur said. "I'm not really going to experience China, I'm just going to experience the Olympics within the bubble." AP video journalist Johnson Lai is facing more stress because China has no formal relations with his self-governing Taiwan homeland that China claims as its own territory. The lack of connection meant he was unable to complete the form in the Olympics app to get a code, which requires a test conducted at a Chinese-approved hospital. "There's a lot of uncertain matters that we can't control. We can only apply based on their procedures,'' said Lai, who is forgoing celebrating Chinese New Year with his family to cover the Games.

So far, organizers say there have been 39 positive results out of the more than 2,500 tests at the airport among those who arrived for the Games since early January. Within the bubble, there have been 33 positives out of 336,400 tests. None of the positives involved athletes. The average time spent in isolation for most has been around six days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022