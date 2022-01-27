Left Menu

IPL 2022: KKR invite fans to participate in 'mock auction'

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction next month, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday launched the 'KKR mock auction,' a unique activity that will allow all KKR fans to experience the workings of an actual event.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:13 IST
IPL 2022: KKR invite fans to participate in 'mock auction'
Representative Image (Image: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction next month, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday launched the 'KKR mock auction,' a unique activity that will allow all KKR fans to experience the workings of an actual event. According to KKR, fans across the globe can send in their suggestions and strategies to pick the best players in the mock auction. The fans would be guided on participating in it via the team's website.

"The Mock Auction is yet another step towards our commitment of bringing the game closer to our fans. There is a lot of curiosity amongst the fans about the auction process, and it's great that they get an opportunity to participate and engage with people who are a crucial part of the actual auction," said Venky Mysore, CEO, and MD of KKR. "It would be amazing to see the suggestions shared by our fans, and I look forward to interacting with them during this process," he added.

To prepare the fans for the Mock Auction, KKR's think tank will be giving out two exclusive Masterclass Lessons (on January 29 and 31) via LIVE Sessions on the franchise's Social Media Channels explaining the working dynamics of an IPL auction. The entries will have to be sent via a video, of which the Top 30 will be selected. These selected fans will form ten teams of three people each, and fight it out in the rounds designed for the mock auction.

KKR said five lucky winners of the mock auction will get a chance to interact with the franchise's think-tank to discuss their suggestions for KKR's 2022 squad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022