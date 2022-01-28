Left Menu

Morgan to miss final two matches of T20I series against WI due to injury

England Cricket Board has announced that batter Eoin Morgan will be missing the final two matches of the T20I series against West Indies, due to a low-grade quadriceps injury.

England batter Eoin Morgan (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

England Cricket Board has announced that batter Eoin Morgan will be missing the final two matches of the T20I series against West Indies, due to a low-grade quadriceps injury. Morgan has already missed the third match of the five-match series in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.

"Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," stated in an official ECB release. In Morgan's absence, all-rounder Moeen Ali has taken the charge as the captain of the Three Lions.

However, England is trailing in the five-match series by 2-1 against West Indies. Both the teams will now be squaring off on Sunday for the fourth T20I. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

