Motor racing-De Vries denies team mate Vandoorne to win Formula E opener

Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries started the new season in dominant fashion as he clinched victory in the opening race at the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on Friday, with team mate Stoffel Vandoorne making it a one-two for Mercedes.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 09:09 IST
Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries started the new season in dominant fashion as he clinched victory in the opening race at the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on Friday, with team mate Stoffel Vandoorne making it a one-two for Mercedes. Dutchman De Vries trailed pole-sitter Vandoorne for the initial stages but moved into the lead after the Belgian missed an attack mode activation loop following a safety-car restart.

"It's a great result for the team to win today and secure the one-two. This is what we have been working towards, so it is a very pleasing start to the weekend," De Vries said after his second straight win in Diriyah. "Obviously I was a bit fortunate with Stoff missing his attack mode, but at the end of the day it was good from our side in the garage."

Avalanche Andretti's Jake Dennis took third while Sam Bird of Jaguar TCS Racing finished fourth, making it a strong start to the season for the British contingent. Diriyah is hosting a double-header, with a second night race scheduled for Saturday.

