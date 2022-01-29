Left Menu

Cricket-England fight back in Ashes test before rain plays dampener

England captain Heather Knight's unbeaten 168 early strikes from Katherine Brunt revived the visitors against Australia before rain allowed just a session's play on the third day of the one-off women's Ashes test in Canberra on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 11:58 IST
England captain Heather Knight's unbeaten 168 early strikes from Katherine Brunt revived the visitors against Australia before rain allowed just a session's play on the third day of the one-off women's Ashes test in Canberra on Saturday. Brunt removed openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes in quick succession on the stroke of lunch as the hosts ended on 12-2, a lead of 52 runs. Haynes' dismissal proved to be the last action of the day as the rain refused to relent at the Manuka Oval.

England earlier recovered from their overnight score https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/captains-knock-by-knight-australia-top-ashes-test-2022-01-28 of 235-8 to finish with 297 on the back of a splendid knock by Knight. She shared a 100-run ninth-wicket partnership with Sophie Ecclestone, who chipped in with 34. "Really proud of the fightback. It wasn't particularly easy out there. They bowled really well with the new ball. We just managed to get a partnership together," Knight told Fox.

"Really, really pleased with how Sophie Ecclestone played. I thought she was outstanding. Really supported me." A minimum of 109 overs will be bowled on the fourth and final day on Sunday where both teams will look to force a result.

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-2, and will retain the Ashes if they win the test. The two sides later play three one-day internationals.

