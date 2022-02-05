Left Menu

Cricket-Kishan, Shahrukh added to India squad for West Indies ODI

Batsmen Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan have been added to the Indian squad for the first one-day international against the West Indies, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday. West Indies' tour of India gets underway on Sunday with the first of the three ODIs in Ahmedabad followed by three Twenty20 internationals in Kolkata.

Cricket-Kishan, Shahrukh added to India squad for West Indies ODI
BCCI Logo Image Credit: ANI

Batsmen Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan have been added to the Indian squad for the first one-day international against the West Indies, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday. Four India players -- opener Shikhar Dhawan, fellow batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer, and standby bowler Navdeep Saini -- tested positive for COVID-19 this week, as well as three members of the support staff.

New captain Rohit Sharma said Kishan would open as he is the with Mayank Agarwal still in quarantine as he was a late addition to the squad. West Indies' tour of India gets underway on Sunday with the first of the three ODIs in Ahmedabad followed by three Twenty20 internationals in Kolkata.

