Left Menu

PKL: U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas to improve playoff chances

U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-33 on Day 7 in Pro Kabaddi League Season eight's rivalry week.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:36 IST
PKL: U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas to improve playoff chances
U Mumba raider Abhishek Singh tries to escape the Tamil Thalaivas defence (Image: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-33 on Day 7 in Pro Kabaddi League Season eight's rivalry week. Thalaivas fought valiantly after a dismal first half to make it a close affair in the final minutes. But Mumbai's captain Fazel Atrachali marshalled his defence well to ensure they walked away with all 5 points in the race for a Playoff spot.

Abhishek Singh scored 10 points for Mumbai while defenders Rinku, Fazel Atrachali and Rahul Sethpal had 3 points each. Thalaivas raiders Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar had 7 points each. The first half was completely dominated by U Mumba with their raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar finding east points from a disjointed Tamil defence.

Abhishek's hand touches gave Mumbai an early lead, but Sagar's Super Tackle helped Thalaivas stay in the match. But Ajith Kumar, playing against his former team, donned the secondary raider role to perfection and ensured Mumbai got their first ALL OUT in the 9th minute to open a 6-point lead. The raiders continued their good work while the defenders also stepped for U Mumba. Rahul Sethpal was an important cog in that defence. Their corners Fazel Atrachali and Rinku were also nearly flawless.

Thalaivas' raiders Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar had no luck against a well-oiled Mumbai defence.Abhishek Singh's heroic 3-point Super Raid paved way for another ALL OUT with 4 minutes remaining for the interval. Thalaivas had no control in the first - perhaps best summed by captain Surjeet's bizarre decision to go in for a raid and not cross the touch line thereby making it an illegal raid. The scores were 26-11 at the interval with Mumbai clearly on top.

The 15-point gap didn't dampen the spirits of the Tamil team as they started the second half on the front foot. A combination Super Tackle on Abhishek Singh followed by a 2-point raid by Manjeet changed the direction of the wind. Ajinkya Pawar then got a 2-point raid (+2 for ALL OUT) to complete the clean-up act and further reduce Mumbai's lead.

Thalaivas continued to push hard as they smelled the possibility of taking the lead. Ajinkya Pawar's 2-point raid in the 15th minute made it a 4-point game and gave Thalaivas the chance to inflict another ALL OUT. But Mumbai's Fazel Atrachali and Harendra Kumar clinched 2 successful tackles to take the match away from Thalaivas' grasp.

U Mumba will breathe a huge sigh of relief after almost squandering a 15-point lead. The win will also help the Season 2 champions improve their chances of a playoff spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
2
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

Islamabad HC strikes down subsidised plots for judges, bureaucrats

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022