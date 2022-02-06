Left Menu

Golf-DeChambeau says injury due to fall not a quest for distance

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau on Saturday shot down any notion that his withdrawal from this week's Saudi International with injury was a byproduct of his quest for even greater distance off the tee and instead blamed it on a recent fall.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 01:41 IST
Golf-DeChambeau says injury due to fall not a quest for distance

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau on Saturday shot down any notion that his withdrawal from this week's Saudi International with injury was a byproduct of his quest for even greater distance off the tee and instead blamed it on a recent fall. World number nine DeChambeau withdrew from the tournament ahead of the second round with what organisers of the Asian Tour event said were left hand and left hip injuries, and speculation of the cause clearly reached the former U.S. Open champion.

"Everyone needs to chill," DeChambeau posted on Instagram. "Yes I hurt myself but not from hitting if far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately. I know people probably won't believe me, but that is the truth." DeChambeau, the PGA Tour's longest hitter over the last two seasons after a remarkable body transformation that has led to plenty of success, also withdrew ahead of last month's Sony Open in Hawaii with a sore wrist.

He also missed the cut last week in San Diego where he could be seen grimacing and nursing his left wrist. The 28-year-old American had a disappointing first round of 73 this week at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club and while some suggest his added size and swing speed may be taking a toll, he said he has no intention to alter his approach.

"I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks," said DeChambeau. "Thank you for the hospitality @saudiintgolf. Thank you for your concerns and keep hitting bombs!! I will be back..."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
2
NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
3
Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

Smaller planets more likely to host fractionally large moons: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022