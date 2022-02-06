Golf-DeChambeau says injury due to fall not a quest for distance

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau on Saturday shot down any notion that his withdrawal from this week's Saudi International with injury was a byproduct of his quest for even greater distance off the tee and instead blamed it on a recent fall. World number nine DeChambeau withdrew from the tournament ahead of the second round with what organisers of the Asian Tour event said were left hand and left hip injuries, and speculation of the cause clearly reached the former U.S. Open champion.

"Everyone needs to chill," DeChambeau posted on Instagram. "Yes I hurt myself but not from hitting if far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately. I know people probably won't believe me, but that is the truth." DeChambeau, the PGA Tour's longest hitter over the last two seasons after a remarkable body transformation that has led to plenty of success, also withdrew ahead of last month's Sony Open in Hawaii with a sore wrist.

He also missed the cut last week in San Diego where he could be seen grimacing and nursing his left wrist. The 28-year-old American had a disappointing first round of 73 this week at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club and while some suggest his added size and swing speed may be taking a toll, he said he has no intention to alter his approach.

"I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks," said DeChambeau. "Thank you for the hospitality @saudiintgolf. Thank you for your concerns and keep hitting bombs!! I will be back..."

