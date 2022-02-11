Rugby-Italy make three changes for England as injured Menoncello misses out
Italy coach Kieran Crowley has made three changes for Sunday's Six Nations clash with England in Rome, but teenage winger Tommaso Menoncello misses out through injury after becoming the Championship's youngest try scorer in 55 years against France. The 19-year-old finished superbly to give Italy a shock first-half lead during their 37-10 defeat in Paris, but picked up an injury at the Stade de France.
Federico Mori takes Menoncello's place on the wing, while Braam Steyn comes in at blindside flanker at the expense of Sebastian Negri, who drops to the bench. Tighthead Pietro Ceccarelli will earn his first Azzurri start in his 18th Italy appearance, bumping Tiziano Pasquali to the bench, while Crowley has again opted for a 6/2 split of forwards to backs with his substitutes.
Cherif Traore, David Sisi and Alessandro Fusco are among the replacements after not making the matchday squad for the opening day. "The game against France gave us some indications about the work we have done up to now," Crowley said.
"During the week the focus was on certain actions. With the right attitude and better accuracy, we have the chance to continue our path of development." Italy team
15 Edoardo Padovani 14 Federico Mori
13 Juan Ignacio Brex 12 Marco Zanon
11 Montanna Ioane 10 Paolo Garbisi
9 Stephen Varney 8 Toa Halafihi
7 Michele Lamaro (Captain) 6 Braam Steyn
5 Federico Ruzza 4 Niccolo Cannone
3 Pietro Ceccarelli 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi
1 Danilo Fischetti Replacements
16 Epalahame Faiva 17 Cherif Traore
18 Tiziano Pasquali 19 David Sisi
20 Sebastian Negri 21 Giovanni Pettinelli
22 Alessandro Fusco 23 Leonardo Marin
