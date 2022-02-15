Left Menu

Aus vs SL: Wanindu Hasaranga tests positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday confirmed that spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the third T20I against Australia.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 15-02-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 10:34 IST
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday confirmed that spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the third T20I against Australia. Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the third T20I later today.

"Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for Covid-19. The player was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted this morning (15th February). Hasaranga is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and is placed in isolation," SLC tweeted. Earlier, the board had confirmed that Kushal Mendis has recovered from COVID-19 and he will be available for selection for the third T20I.

Australia already has a 2-0 series lead in the ongoing T20I series and if the Aaron Finch-led side wins the third T20I, they will gain an unassailable series lead. Earlier, Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for Rs 10.75 crore. (ANI)

