Olympics-Ice hockey-Germany out, debutants Denmark reach quarter-finals

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Germany crashed out of the Olympic men's ice hockey competition on Tuesday as debutants Denmark moved into the quarter-finals and the tournament again lived up to its unpredictable billing. Germany, surprise silver medallists at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, exited after losing 4-0 to Slovakia in the qualification round and Olympic newcomers Denmark beat Latvia 3-2 to advance.

Switzerland also contributed to a day of upsets by easing past the Czech Republic 4-2. "They were hard on us, they won more battles and that's how you win hockey games – and we just didn't do it consistently enough throughout the game," German forward Tom Kuhnhackl said. "Obviously, this tournament didn't go as we planned it, as we expected it but that's just a small setback.

"We've got to work on small details and we're just going to come back even stronger." Germany were outworked at both ends of the rink by the Slovakians and when they did get a scoring chance could not get a puck past netminder Patrik Rybar who made 21 saves to earn the shutout.

Slovakia's Libor Hudacek claimed the only goal in a tight-checking opening period and they took control in the second when Peter Cehlarik and Michal Kristof scored 1:44 apart before captain Marek Hrivik closed out the scoring in the third. Deadlocked at 2-2 with Latvia heading into the third period, Markus Lauridsen's powerplay goal sent Denmark through to the last eight.

The teams traded goals in the two opening periods, Morten Poulsen and Julian Jakobsen counting for Denmark and Lauris Darzins getting both Latvia goals. Denmark, Slovakia and Switzerland joined defending champions the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC), the United States and Finland, who secured their quarter-final spots by winning their groups, and Sweden who had the best second place record.

The final place will be decided later on Tuesday when Canada take on China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

