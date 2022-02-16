Maxwell to miss Pakistan tour, doubtful for first few matches of IPL as well

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Pakistan tour due to his marriage. Currently, the star batter is doubtful for the first few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Maxwell was earlier retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, and Daniel Sams are all likely to be unavailable for the first few matches of the IPL due to Australia's duty in Pakistan. "Originally when I organized the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it. So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn't going to be missing in any series," Maxwell told Fox Sports, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"And then I came to the CA contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that's changed since the last conversation we had," he added. Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in three Tests, three ODIs, and a one-off T20I. The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi beginning March 4 and the last game of the tour will be played on April 5.

The IPL 2022 will begin in the last week of March, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)