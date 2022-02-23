Left Menu

FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v South Africa - second test

Here is what you need to know about the second test between New Zealand and South Africa, which starts on Friday. WHERE? Hagley Oval, Christchurch (limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions) WHEN? Feb. 25-March 1, play starts at 11:00 a.m.

FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v South Africa - second test

Here is what you need to know about the second test between New Zealand and South Africa, which starts on Friday. New Zealand lead the two-test series 1-0. WHERE?

Hagley Oval, Christchurch (limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions) WHEN?

Feb. 25-March 1, play starts at 11:00 a.m. (2200 GMT, Feb. 24) NEW ZEALAND (World ranking: 2)

Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young. SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: 5)

Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Zubayr Hamza. HISTORY

Previous series in New Zealand Series: 8

New Zealand wins: 0 South Africa wins: 6

Draws: 2 Previous series all venues

Series: 16 New Zealand wins: 0

South Africa wins: 13 Draws: 3

SERIES First test, Feb. 17-21: New Zealand won by an innings and 276 runs at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

