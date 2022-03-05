A glance at reaction of sports to Russian invasion: ARCHERY World Archery banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

ATHLETICS Russia and Belarus athletes and officials barred from World Athletics Series events, including world race walking team championships in Oman this weekend, the world indoor championships in Serbia this month, and the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July. AUTO RACING FIA banned Russia and Belarus teams from all international events. Individual Russia and Belarus drivers and officials allowed to enter races as neutrals under FIA flag, without their national symbols, flags, colours and anthems. FIA elected officers suspended. Formula One cancelled the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in September and cancelled contract with race. Intercontinental Drifting Cup in Sochi in June cancelled.

BADMINTON Russia and Belarus athletes and officials banned from Badminton World Federation tournaments from March 8. All BWF events in Russia and Belarus cancelled. A few Russian players at two Para events in Spain this week and next week allowed to compete as neutrals with no national flags, anthems.

BASEBALL World Baseball Softball Confederation banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

BASKETBALL Russia teams and officials barred by International Basketball Federation. Russia excluded from Women's Basketball World Cup in Australia in September. EuroLeague suspended Russian clubs CSKA Moscow, UNICS Kazan, and Zenit St. Petersburg. EuroCup suspended Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar. EuroLeague Women suspended Russian clubs UMMC Ekaterinburg, Dynamo Kursk and MBA Moscow.

CANOEING International Canoe Federation banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

SPORT CLIMBING International Federation of Sport Climbing banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials. Boulder and Speed World Cup in Moscow in April to be relocated.

CURLING World Curling Federation banned Russia, excluding it from women's world championship in Canada this month and men's world championship in Las Vegas in April. European championships in Perm, Russia, in November to be relocated.

FIELD HOCKEY Russia excluded from Women's Junior World Cup in South Africa in April.

ICE HOCKEY Russia and Belarus banned from International Ice Hockey Federation events. Russia men out of world championship in May. World junior championships in Russia in 2023 relocated to Serbia. NHL suspended all business dealings in Russia. Finland's Jokerit club withdrew from Kontinental Hockey League conference quarterfinals.

JUDO International Judo Federation cancelled all tournaments in Russia, including Kazan Grand Slam in May. Russian judokas can compete under IJF flag, logo and anthem. IJF suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin as honorary president and ambassador. Sergey Soloveychik, Russian president of the European Judo Union, resigned.

SHOOTING Russia and Belarus athletes barred from International Shooting Sport Federation events. European championships in Moscow in August to be relocated.

SKATEBOARDING World Skate ruled Russia and Belarus individuals and teams to compete as neutrals without country flags, symbols, colours and anthems. No events to be organised in Russia and Belarus.

SKATING Russia and Belarus banned from International Skating Union events, including world speed skating championships in Norway this week and world figure skating championships in France this month.

SKIING International Ski Federation banned Russia and Belarus athletes to end of season. All events in Russia to end of season cancelled or relocated. World Cup cancellations included ski cross in Sunny Valley last weekend, aerials in Yaroslavl last week and Moscow this Saturday; moguls in Kuzbass this weekend; cross-country in Tyumen this month; and women's ski jumping in Nizhny Tagil and Chaikovsky this month.

SOCCER FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia national teams and clubs from all competitions. National men's team barred from World Cup qualifying playoffs this month. UEFA barred Belarus from staging international games.

Champions League final in May relocated from St. Petersburg to Paris. Spartak Moscow barred from Europa League last 16.

UEFA cancelled sponsorship from Russian energy company Gazprom which covered Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and the 2024 European Championship.

SQUASH World junior championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, in August to be relocated.

SURFING International Surfing Association banned Russia athletes and officials.

SWIMMING FINA allowing Russia and Belarus athletes and officials to compete as neutrals with no country flag, colours or symbols. FINA Order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin withdrawn. World junior championships in Kazan, Russia, in August cancelled. Diving world series in Kazan in April canceled.

TABLE TENNIS International Table Tennis Federation banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

TAEKWONDO World Taekwondo and European Taekwondo Union will not organize or recognize any events in Russia and Belarus. Russia and Belarus flags and anthems banned at all international events. World Taekwondo withdrew honorary 9th dan black belt conferred on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TENNIS International Tennis Federation cancelled all events in Russia and Belarus. Russia and Belarus withdrawn from Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation membership of ITF suspended. ATP-WTA Kremlin Cup in Moscow in October suspended. Russia and Belarus players to compete on tours as neutrals without national flags.

TRIATHLON World Triathlon banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

VOLLEYBALL Men's world championship in Russia in August to be relocated. Volleyball National League games in Russia in June and July to be relocated.

WEIGHTLIFTING European youth championships in Kazan, Russia, in August to be relocated.

