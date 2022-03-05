MP pile up 585/9 declared, Kerala fight back

Madhya Pradesh rode on an elegant 289 by opener Yash Dubey to declare their first innings at a mammoth 585 for nine against Kerala in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game here on Saturday. In reply, fought back to reach 198 for two at stumps on day three with both their openers -- Rahul P (82 not out) and Rohan Kunnummal (75) -- scoring half centuries at symps on day three.

Kerala still trail MP by 387 runs with a day's play remaining in the match. MP, resuming at their overnight score of 474 for five, added 111 more runs before skipper Aditya Srivastava declared the innings.

Dubey, a right-handed batter, resumed from his overnight score of 224 and went on to make 289 but missed a deserving triple hundred.

It was once again Dubey show, who continued his onslaught and took on the Kerala bowlers with gusto.

He added crucial 62 runs with Mihir Hirwani (36) and another 38 runs with Kumar Kartikeya Singh (10) to take MP past the 550-run mark.

Dubey, in his 591-balls marathon innings, hammered 35 boundaries and two maximums, before being trapped by off-spinner Jalaj Saxena (6/116), who was the pick of the bowlers for Kerala. Knowing they had a mountain to climb, Kerala openers gave the team a good start, adding 129 runs for the opening stand. Rahul and Rohan took on the Madhya Pradesh attack with ease on a track, where batting has been easy.

Rahul struck 13 boundaries so far in his 178-ball unbroken knock while Kunnummal, who played a bit aggressive, struck eight fours in his 110-ball knock.

It was 27-year-old leg-spinner Mihir Hirwani, who broke the stand by trapping Rohan in front of the wicket.

One-down Vathsal Govind (15) played the perfect second fiddle to Rahul, who kept on playing his shots. The duo added 53 runs for the second wicket before Anubhav Agarwal dismissed Govind.

At stumps, Rahul had skipper Sachin Baby (7 not out) for company. The match looks poised for a draw on the final day and both the sides would be looking to take the first-innings lead and grab three points.

MP came into the game after beating Gujarat and Meghalaya and had 13 points. Kerala, on the other hand, also have 13 points and so whoever wins or takes the first innings lead goes to the knockout stages. Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 585/9 declared (Yash Dubey 289, Rajat Patidar 142; Jalaj Saxena 6/116, Basil NP 1/85) versus Kerala 198/2 (Rahul P 82 not out; Rohan Kunnummal 75; Anubhav Agarwal 1/25) Kerala trail by 387 runs.

Gujarat 555/8 declared (Bhargav Merai 223, Het Patel 154; Chirag Khurana 5/151, Dippu 1/37) versus Meghalaya 166 and 224/3 (DB Ravi Teja 133 not out; Punit Bisht 55 not out; Parth Vaghani 2/44) Meghalaya trail by 165 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)