ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC face each other in League Shield decider

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns in a battle for top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings in the last league stage match of the season here on Monday.

A win or a draw will guarantee JFC the League Shield. ATKMB need to beat JFC by two or more goals to win the season's first piece of silverware. Jamshedpur have 40 points from 19 games while third-placed ATKMB have 37.

Jamshedpur are on a six-match winning streak and a victory on Monday would see them become the first team in the ISL to win seven straight games. ATKMB have not lost in their last 15 games and if they avoid defeat on Monday, they would become the first team to go unbeaten in 16 games in ISL.

Jamshedpur are also on the verge of breaking another record. They have accumulated 40 points this season, the joint highest a team has gained after the league stages of the ISL -- Bengaluru in 2017-18, ATKMB and Mumbai City FC in 2020-21. A win or a draw on Monday would see the club create a new record.

Nigerian forward Daniel Chima Chukwu scored twice in Jamshedpur FC's 5-1 win over Odisha FC. Since Chima's debut for JFC, no player has scored more goals in the league than him. Along with Greg Stewart, the duo have been lethal.

ATKMB have also been on a stellar run under Juan Ferrando and, with Roy Krishna finding his scoring boots in the last game, only augurs well for the Mariners. Joni Kauko has also been in good form along with Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh, who have consistent throughout. The last time the two sides met, Jamshedpur edged past ATKMB 2-1.

