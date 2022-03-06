Left Menu

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC face each other in League Shield decider

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns in a battle for top spot in the Indian Super League ISL standings in the last league stage match of the season here on Monday.A win or a draw will guarantee JFC the League Shield.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:20 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC face each other in League Shield decider
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns in a battle for top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings in the last league stage match of the season here on Monday.

A win or a draw will guarantee JFC the League Shield. ATKMB need to beat JFC by two or more goals to win the season's first piece of silverware. Jamshedpur have 40 points from 19 games while third-placed ATKMB have 37.

Jamshedpur are on a six-match winning streak and a victory on Monday would see them become the first team in the ISL to win seven straight games. ATKMB have not lost in their last 15 games and if they avoid defeat on Monday, they would become the first team to go unbeaten in 16 games in ISL.

Jamshedpur are also on the verge of breaking another record. They have accumulated 40 points this season, the joint highest a team has gained after the league stages of the ISL -- Bengaluru in 2017-18, ATKMB and Mumbai City FC in 2020-21. A win or a draw on Monday would see the club create a new record.

Nigerian forward Daniel Chima Chukwu scored twice in Jamshedpur FC's 5-1 win over Odisha FC. Since Chima's debut for JFC, no player has scored more goals in the league than him. Along with Greg Stewart, the duo have been lethal.

ATKMB have also been on a stellar run under Juan Ferrando and, with Roy Krishna finding his scoring boots in the last game, only augurs well for the Mariners. Joni Kauko has also been in good form along with Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh, who have consistent throughout. The last time the two sides met, Jamshedpur edged past ATKMB 2-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022