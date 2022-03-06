Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 17:42 IST
Chennai Super Kings to face Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL lung-opener
  • India

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium here on March 26.

The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule of the cash-rich league, which will be played across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

“A total number of 70 league matches and 4 playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

There will be 12 double-headers in the tournament and on such days, the first game will be played at 3.30pm and the evening matches will be played at 7.30pm.

The first-double header will be played on March 27 with a day-game at the Brabourne stadium (CCI) where the Delhi Capitals will square off five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Later, DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in a night game.

The first match in Pune will be played on March 29 when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

It was already announced by the BCCI, that in all, 20 matches each would be held at Wankhede stadium and DY Patil Stadium, while 15 games each would be played at the Brabourne stadium and in Pune.

The final league game will also be played at the Wankhede stadium here on May 22 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Both the new teams Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants play their first match, against each other, at the Wankhede on March 28.

The BCCI said that the schedule for the play-offs and the final to be played on May 29, would be announced later.

