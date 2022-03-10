Left Menu

Rugby-Third Moana Pasifika Super Rugby match postponed because of COVID-19

The Auckland-based Moana Pasifika finally got their maiden campaign up and running last week against the Canterbury Crusaders after their first two matches were postponed because of cases of the virus in their squad. Their week four match was called off on Thursday as an outbreak of cases meant the Hurricanes did not have enough players to form a 23-man squad for the match in the New Zealand capital.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-03-2022 06:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 06:00 IST
Rugby-Third Moana Pasifika Super Rugby match postponed because of COVID-19
  • Country:
  • Australia

A third Super Rugby match involving new team Moana Pasifika has been postponed because of COVID-19 with their trip to play the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday called off due to an outbreak in the home team's camp. The Auckland-based Moana Pasifika finally got their maiden campaign up and running last week against the Canterbury Crusaders after their first two matches were postponed because of cases of the virus in their squad.

Their week four match was called off on Thursday as an outbreak of cases meant the Hurricanes did not have enough players to form a 23-man squad for the match in the New Zealand capital. "I guess it shows how widely COVID is affecting people right now," Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee said in a statement.

"We are disappointed for Moana Pasifika who have already had to deal with this situation twice this season. We’d like to thank them for their understanding, and we look forward to meeting them later in the season." New Zealand Rugby said on Thursday they were very close to rescheduling Moana Pasifika's previously postponed matches against the Auckland Blues and Waikato Chiefs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
2
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022