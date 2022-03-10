Cricket-Warner hopes to get home from Pakistan in time for Warne farewell

Left Menu

Australia opening batsman David Warner is hoping to race home from the test series in Pakistan to pay tribute to Shane Warne at the spin bowling great's memorial service in Melbourne.

Australia opening batsman David Warner is hoping to race home from the test series in Pakistan to pay tribute to Shane Warne at the spin bowling great's memorial service in Melbourne. Warne died from a suspected heart attack last Friday at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thailand island of Koh Samui.

He will be buried at a private family funeral and a state memorial service will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the evening of March 30. The third and final test of the series in Lahore will finish on March 25 if it lasts the full five days.

Warne's death rocked the Australian squad on tour in Pakistan and the feelings were still raw nearly a week later, Warner said on Thursday. "It really didn't sink in at all and still hasn't," Warner told reporters.

"He's always stuck by me, and every time I've engaged with him in any way he's always asked me to come for a beer, come to dinner, and wanted to give advice and help. "He's going to be dearly missed.

"I'll be trying to get down there (for the memorial service)." The opening test in Rawalpindi ended in a dull draw, triggering criticism of the lifeless pitch. The second test starts in Karachi on Saturday.

Pakistan's cricket board defended the first test wicket, saying the hosts were focused on winning the three-test series rather than giving Australia's pace attack an edge on a more lively wicket. Board chairman Ramiz Raja said Pakistan would continue to serve up low-bouncing wickets for the rest of the series to favour their batsmen and spinners.

Warner said Rawalpindi was a "bit benign" from Australia's perspective and hoped for more out of Karachi. "From a cricketing point of view, you want something to break up, be something there for the spinners," he said.

"I just want a game where you have 20 chances, something that's going to be exciting and entertaining for the crowd."

