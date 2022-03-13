Cricket-England sniff West Indies test victory after three quick wickets

England gave themselves the outside chance of an unlikely victory when they picked up a third wicket with the last ball before tea on the final day of the first test against West Indies on Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach got some turn and caught the edge of Shamarh Brooks' bat, with Zak Crawley snapping up a sharp chance at first slip in North Sound on the island of Antigua. It left the home team teetering at 65 for three in their second innings at the final break, with any thoughts of victory now turned towards saving the match with 38 overs remaining and another 221 runs needed.

First innings century-maker Nkrumah Bonner was still to get off the mark after 18 balls. England were without their fastest bowler, Mark Wood, out with an elbow injury, and any path to victory now seemingly going through Leach and part-time spinner Joe Root.

Earlier, opener John Campbell dropped on two by Crawley, the ball spilling out of his hands when he hit the turf after doing well to get to the ball with a dive. Campbell eventually went for 22, soon after Kraigg Brathwaite was lbw to Ben Stokes for 33, and when Brooks followed shortly afterwards England had three scalps in less than eight overs.

England in the morning set West Indies a victory target of 286 runs, declaring in time to give their attack 71 overs to get through the West Indies. Root completed an almost effortless century in England's second innings before declaring on 349 for six wickets at the Viv Richards Stadium.

It was the 24th century of his career, putting him second only to Alistair Cook's 33 among England players. Root brought up his century with a single, removing his helmet to acknowledge the crowd as a stiff breeze tousled his hair.

He was eventually clean bowled by Alzarri Joseph for 109 while trying to manufacture a shot through the leg side as England chased quick runs. His century followed a 121 by Crawley, who was bowled by a Jason Holder yorker, ending a 201-run partnership between the pair.

The match is the first in a three-test series in the Caribbean, where England have enjoyed little success in the past half century, winning only one series.

