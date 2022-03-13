Left Menu

Soccer-Kisnorbo hails second half show after City fight back for point

Melbourne City head coach Patrick Kisnorbo praised his players' second half performance as their best of the season after the reigning A-League champions fought back from two goals down to draw with Western United. Connor Metcalfe and Jamie Maclaren scored to cancel out efforts from Leo Lacroix and Rene Krhin in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash and the 2-2 draw means City remain at the summit ahead of Western United on goal-difference.

"I think in the second half we dominated completely," said the former Leeds United and Leicester City defender. "Sometimes the ball goes in, sometimes it doesn't. It was great character to get back in the game.

"Sometimes you need a bit of luck for the ball to go in but I'm very happy with how we played, especially in the second half. "After the 2-0 we dominated completely. There were shots, chances that on another day could've been something else but at the end of the day we go home 2-2."

Kisnorbo's side also saw Andrew Nabboutt's early effort cleared off the goal-line while Metcalfe hit the crossbar in their quest for a winner in the final 30 minutes of the game. The draw halted a run of four straight wins for Western United and means City have now gone six consecutive games without defeat.

"The way we played, you don't look at chances you look at performance and for me I reckon we played the best football - second half especially - this year," said Kisnorbo. "The way we were playing, moving the ball quick and on a difficult pitch, I thought we were outstanding."

