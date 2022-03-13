Left Menu

ISL: Hyderabad stun ATK Mohun Bagan in comeback win

Hyderabad FC produced a stunning comeback to beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday to get in the driver's seat in the two-legged tie.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 13-03-2022 08:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 08:44 IST
ISL: Hyderabad stun ATK Mohun Bagan in comeback win
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (Photo: Twitter/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad FC produced a stunning comeback to beat ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday to get in the driver's seat in the two-legged tie. ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead through Roy Krishna (18') but Hyderabad FC showed their powers of recovery with strikes from Bartholomew Ogbeche (45+2'), Yasir Mohammad (58') and Javier Siverio (64') as they turned the game around.

ATK Mohun Bagan made the breakthrough when Liston Colaco collected the ball on the left flank before charging inside. The Indian forward then made a quick turn on the outside before sending a low cross which was finished off by Krishna to open the scoring. The Mariners had their tails up after taking an early lead as Hyderabad FC struggled to get a foothold in the match. However, Manuel Marquez's men took their first real opportunity of the match as Ogbeche headed home from close range to draw Hyderabad FC level just before the half-time whistle.

Marquez's men edged ahead when substitute Yasir curled a low past Amrinder Singh to put Hyderabad FC in front after he found a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area. Hyderabad FC then added to their lead in the 64th minute when Siverio headed home a Yasir corner to make it 3-1 and put Hyderabad FC in a strong position in the tie. The Mariners pushed hard to reduce the deficit but Hyderabad FC held on to take a two-goal lead into the second leg on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022