Left Menu

Kushagra double ton propels Jharkhand to 769/9

Jharkhand made a giant stride towards advancing to the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals as they posted a mammoth 769 for 9 against a struggling Nagaland on day two of their knockout match at Eden Gardens here on Sunday.The 17-year-old wicketkeeper batter Kumar Kushagra made the most of the listless Nagaland attack to steer his side to a huge total after Jharkhand resumed the day at 402 for 5.Kushagra, who was 112 not out overnight, kept on his onslaught on the Nagaland bowlers to slam 266 from 269 balls 37x4, 2x6 in his third first-class appearance.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 17:22 IST
Kushagra double ton propels Jharkhand to 769/9
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand made a giant stride towards advancing to the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals as they posted a mammoth 769 for 9 against a struggling Nagaland on day two of their knockout match at Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

The 17-year-old wicketkeeper batter Kumar Kushagra made the most of the listless Nagaland attack to steer his side to a huge total after Jharkhand resumed the day at 402 for 5.

Kushagra, who was 112 not out overnight, kept on his onslaught on the Nagaland bowlers to slam 266 from 269 balls (37x4, 2x6) in his third first-class appearance. It was his maiden first-class hundred. The youngster, who was a part of the India U-19 team for the 2020 South Africa tour, got to 200 with a boundary off Lemtur just before lunch to complete the milestone in 213 deliveries.

Senior left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem also made hay, cruising to a career-best 123 not out (223 balls; 14x4, 1x6) as the duo put together 166 runs for the seventh wicket after overnight batter Anukul Roy got out for 59.

Looking unstoppable, Kushagra kept on his onslaught against the tired Nagaland bowlers and got to his next 50 in just 39 deliveries.

Kense finally gave the breakthrough and dismissed Kushagra and Sushant Mishra (0) in four balls in a temporary respite.

After Kushagra's departure, Nadeem held the center stage with number 11 Rahul Shukla (29 not out) en route to his second first-class century. Nagaland employed seven bowlers with the spin duo of Imliwati Lemtur and Khrievitso Kense returning with three wickets each, while Shrikant Mundhe, Chopise Hopongkyu, and Rongsen Jonathn claimed one each.

Brief Scores: Jharkhand: 769 for 9 in 177 overs (Kumar Kushagra 266, Shahbaz Nadeem 123 not out, Virat Singh 107; Khrievitso Lemtur 3/138, Imliwati Lemtur 3/161) vs Nagaland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022