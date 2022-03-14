Indian Wells: Martic outlasts Raducanu; Swiatek, Keys advance into next round

Petra Martic of Croatia sent the 11th-seed Emma Raducanu packing with a 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 7-5 win over the US Open champion here at Indian Wells on Sunday to advance to the Round of 16. In her eighth Indian Wells appearance, Martic needed 2 hours and 46 minutes to prevail in three sets match and reach the last 16 in Indian Wells for the second time in her career.

Later, No.3 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland made it into the Round of 16 after defeating her opponent Clara Tauson of Denmark, 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-1. The World No.4 Iga needed 2 hours and 18 minutes to hold off 19-year-old Tauson, who was playing in her first Indian Wells main draw. No.3 seed will face Angelique Kerber of Germany in her next clash. While, in an all-American affair, Madison Keys defeated Alison Riske with a 7-6(4), 6-1 win in an hour and 21 minutes on Sunday. Madison Keys will face Harriet Dart of Great Britain in her next match.

Earlier this year in the first round of Melbourne Summer Set, Dart and Keys have faced off once before. Keys won that match 6-3, 7-6(2). (ANI)

