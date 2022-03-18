Cricket-Root, Stokes centuries put England in command

England pace bowler Matt Fisher collected a wicket with his second ball on debut as the visitors turned the screws on West Indies in the second test in Barbados on Thursday.

West Indies were 71 for one at stumps on day two at Kensington Oval, 436 runs behind England, for whom Joe Root (153) and Ben Stokes (120) made contrasting centuries. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite displayed good discipline, unbeaten on 28 at the close, while Shamarh Brooks survived a couple of poor shots to be 31 not out.

Fisher received a harsh initiation to the test arena when his first ball was worked by left-hander John Campbell through gully for four. But the 24-year-old put his next delivery into the corridor of uncertainty outside off stump.

A better player might have left the ball alone, but Campbell, who averages barely 23 at the highest level, dangled his bat, the ball clipping the bottom edge and carrying to the keeper. Fisher was mobbed by his team mates, but that was the only joy England had before the close.

They thought they had a second wicket when Brathwaite was adjudged lbw to Jack Leach, but the decision was overturned when a review showed an outside edge. England's other newcomer, Saqib Mahmood, had to wait until the 17th over to be brought into the attack.

Earlier, England exerted an iron grip on the game, declaring at 507 for nine shortly after tea. Captain Root was his usual stylish self in top-scoring, his 153 from 316 balls his 12th highest test score, before falling lbw to Kemar Roach.

Stokes brought up his century shortly after lunch, off 114 balls, his third quickest ton after taking 85 deliveries against New Zealand in 2015 and 105 against South Africa in 2016. He bludgeoned his 120 off 128 balls before holing out at long-off.

The all-rounder had carefully seen off the new ball before cutting loose and switching into his best Twenty20-style to smash spinner Veerasammy Permaul and pace bowler Alzarri Joseph out of the attack. Root happily ceded the spotlight to Stokes, who brought up his half century with his second towering six off Permaul, before giving Joseph equally harsh treatment.

Stokes hit him for three consecutive boundaries, before hoisting a six back over the bowler's head, making it 20 runs in the over. The all-rounder advanced from 23 to 89 in 37 balls. England later lost several quick wickets going for runs before the declaration.

