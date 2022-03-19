Left Menu

Jhulan Goswami becomes second women cricketer to play 200 ODIs

The veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami achieved yet another milestone as she becomes the second women cricketer to play 200 ODIs on Saturday against Australia in the ongoing ICC women's ODI World Cup 2022.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 19-03-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 14:47 IST
Jhulan Goswami (Photo: Twitter/BCCI Women). Image Credit: ANI
The veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami achieved yet another milestone as she becomes the second women cricketer to play 200 ODIs on Saturday against Australia in the ongoing ICC women's ODI World Cup 2022. Prior to her, India's Mithali Raj holds the record of playing the highest number of ODIs in women's cricket. She has played 230 ODIs so far. Mithali is leading Team India in the current World Cup. At number three is former England cricketer Carlot Edwards, who played 191 ODIs.

Earlier the 39-year-old became the first player to take 250 wickets in women's ODIs. Goswami had become the highest wicket-taker in the Women's World Cup by dismissing Anisa Mohammed in the 36th over of the innings with West Indies chasing a mammoth target of 318 set by India. Goswami surpassed the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lynette Ann Fullston of Australia from 1982 to 1988. The 39-year-old bagged the 40th wicket against West Indies in the ongoing World Cup 2022 at Hamilton.

In an illustrious career spanning two decades, Goswami has taken part in the five Women's Cricket World Cups since her debut in 2005. (ANI)

