Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka from August 27

The Asia Cup will be held in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11 in the T20 format and the qualifiers will start from August 20.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:29 IST
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Asia Cup will be held in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11 in the T20 format and the qualifiers will start from August 20. There will be six teams in the Asia Cup 2022, which includes India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier. India will be playing Pakistan for the first time after the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The qualifier match will be played between UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong.

India will be competing as defending champions, which conquered the title in 2018. The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to Covid-19 and its restrictions. India remains the most dominant team in the history of the Asia Cup clinching it seven times out of the 14 editions so far, including the last two editions. They have also made the most appearances in Asia Cup followed by Pakistan and Bangladesh who have played the tournament 13 times each. Pakistan have won the remaining two times - 2000 and 2012. This will be the 15th edition of the Asia cup, which was started in 1984. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

