Left Menu

Cycling-Mohoric stuns favourites to win Milan-Sanremo

I took risks in the descent," said Mohoric after the 293 kilometres of the longest professional race of the season. "I knew I could make a big difference in the descent." His fellow Slovenian Pogacar, who attacked relentlessly on the Poggio, ended up fifth while Belgian Wout van Aert, the other top favourite, was too passive and finished eighth.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:34 IST
Cycling-Mohoric stuns favourites to win Milan-Sanremo
"I worked all winter for this, I knew it could be my day. I took risks in the descent," said Mohoric after the 293 kilometres of the longest professional race of the season. Image Credit: Flickr

Slovenian Matej Mohoric stunned the pre-race favourites to win the Milan-Sanremo Monument classic following a perfect attack on the last descent on Saturday. The Bahrain Victorious rider was still in contention after Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar accelerated on the final Poggio climb and he surged ahead at the beginning of the downhill section leading to the Via Roma.

Mohoric, who won two Tour de France stages last year, rode at breakneck speed and took all the risks, almost crashing twice, but he looked back only some 50 metres from the line, when he had made sure he would not be caught. France's Anthony Turgis came home second after jumping away from the chasing pack, while Dutch Mathieu van der Poel, in his first road race of the season, took third place.

"I worked all winter for this, I knew it could be my day. I took risks in the descent," said Mohoric after the 293 kilometres of the longest professional race of the season. "I knew I could make a big difference in the descent."

His fellow Slovenian Pogacar, who attacked relentlessly on the Poggio, ended up fifth while Belgian Wout van Aert, the other top favourite, was too passive and finished eighth. Briton Tom Pidcock surprisingly dropped out before the real action started, while three-time world champion Peter Sagan suffered a mechanical fault at the worst moment -- just before the Cipressa, the penultimate ascent of the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022