Rugby-Ireland only getting started after strong Six Nations says Farrell

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said his side were only getting started after securing at least a second-placed finish in the Six Nations, the best performance since he took over in 2019 with a laser focus on next year's World Cup.

After winning three titles between 2014 and 2018, Ireland fell back to three successive third-placed finishes. A more encouraging end to last year's tournament was followed up with a win over New Zealand in November and a Triple Crown clinched on Saturday with a 26-5 victory over Scotland.

"After the French game (Ireland's only defeat), we had a job to do and we knuckled down and three bonus points in the last three games says a lot about the group. Regarding the rugby, we've only just started," Farrell said. "We've shown that we can play some really good rugby, score quite a few tries, but we've also shown in the last couple of weeks that we've got some grit, we've got some nerve," he added, referring to last week's victory away to England.

Barring a 50-point Grand Slam clinching win for France against England later on Saturday, Ireland will finish the tournament with the best points difference, having scored by far the most tries (24) and conceded the fewest (4). Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton relished Ireland's next challenge, a first three-test tour in New Zealand for a decade. "A priceless opportunity," Farrell said.

While Ireland have raised expectations time and time again heading towards a World Cup only for the wheels to come off once they got there, Sexton praised Farrell's approach of openly talking about building towards the 2023 tournament in France. "It's a different approach to the previous management I've worked under. I think it's the right way to do it," the Leinster flyhalf said.

"We're confident in the journey we're on ... We've got great potential, don't we, but we've got to make it a reality," "There's so much more left in us and we have the biggest test in world rugby next, which is going down to New Zealand."

