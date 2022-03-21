Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek blows away Sakkari to win windswept Indian Wells

The title is the fifth of 2020 French Open champion Swiatek's career. After losing her first three meetings with the Greek, Swiatek has now come out on top in the last two, with Sunday's victory extending her WTA match win streak to 11.

Poland's Iga Swiatek blew away Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 to win a windswept Indian Wells final on Sunday and move up to number two in the world rankings. Another windy day in the California desert made life miserable for both players, the gusts contributing to an uneven contest littered with nine breaks of serve.

The 20-year-old Swiatek claimed six of those breaks including two in second set, clinching a second consecutive WTA 1000 title with a thundering forehand winner. The title is the fifth of 2020 French Open champion Swiatek's career.

After losing her first three meetings with the Greek, Swiatek has now come out on top in the last two, with Sunday's victory extending her WTA match win streak to 11.

