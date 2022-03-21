Left Menu

Rugby-RFU backs Jones despite disappointing Six Nations campaign

England lost 25-13 to France in Paris on Saturday, making it two campaigns in a row they have lost three of their five games, but the governing body gave the head coach its full support ahead of next year's World Cup. "Eddie Jones is building a new England team and against a clear strategy we are encouraged by the solid progress the team has made during this Six Nations," an RFU spokesperson said in a statement to British media.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said it was "encouraged by the solid progress" England showed during the Six Nations, despite Eddie Jones's side finishing third after two wins and three defeats. England lost 25-13 to France in Paris on Saturday, making it two campaigns in a row they have lost three of their five games, but the governing body gave the head coach its full support ahead of next year's World Cup.

"Eddie Jones is building a new England team and against a clear strategy we are encouraged by the solid progress the team has made during this Six Nations," an RFU spokesperson said in a statement to British media. "The RFU continues to fully support Eddie, the coaching team and players and we are excited about the summer tour and the progress to rebuild a winning England team."

England are set to face the Barbarians at Twickenham on June 19 as a warm-up to their three-test tour of Australia the following month. The RFU's support follows an upbeat assessment of England's Six Nations campaign by Jones on Saturday.

England's third-placed finish comes after they were fifth last season and Jones and his team of coaches and players will now conduct a full review with an RFU advisory panel.

