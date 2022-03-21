Left Menu

El Clasico: Aubameyang stars as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in La Liga

Real Madrid suffered a thrashing of 4-0 in the second El Clasico of the season on Sunday, but still have a nine-point lead at the top of the La Liga with nine games to go.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 21-03-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 12:16 IST
Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Photo: Twitter/La Liga). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid suffered a thrashing of 4-0 in the second El Clasico of the season on Sunday, but still have a nine-point lead at the top of the La Liga with nine games to go. Rarely has a Clasico been quite so utterly one-sided. Every Barca player was simply exquisite at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, although special mention has to go to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had a hand in three of the four goals, scoring two of them himself.

After the teams had traded blows during the opening exchanges, Barcelona made the breakthrough with almost half an hour played as Aubameyang nodded home Dembele's cross at the near post. In the 38th minute, Araujo met Dembele's corner with a bullet header that flew into the net to extend the visitors' lead.

Madrid's task became even tougher following the restart after Ferran Torres netted on 47', before Aubameyang completed his brace five minutes later after the assistant had initially raised his flag for offside, but the VAR system intervened to award the goal. The leader leaders sought to reduce the arrears from that point onwards but ultimately failed to find a way back into the game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

