Amey Nitin to face Satnam Singh for WBC India Featherweight title

My father couldn't spend on my sport so I completed my MBA and took up the job so that I can earn and continue boxing, said the 27-year-old Amey.During the day, I am busy with my bank job, so I train at night at my home to keep myself fit. Having started amateur boxing in 2011, Amey almost quit the sport as he felt there was partiality at national tournaments.His opponent for the WBC India National title fight, Delhi's Satnam, has had his own share of struggles.When I started boxing, I was in standard 10.

Amey Nitin to face Satnam Singh for WBC India Featherweight title
A contest of grit and determination is on the cards when Amey Nitin faces Satnam Singh in the WBC India Featherweight title fight here on Friday. Both the boxers, who have proved themselves in the Pro circuit with their impressive win-loss records, have fought against odds to pursue the sport.

Pune's Amey, who has a win-loss record of 7-4 from 11 Pro bouts, is a bank official by day and a boxer by night. The former state medallist in the amateur category works in a private bank as a sales executive so that he can pursue his dream of becoming a champion boxer.

''I have studied in a municipal school and come from a family where playing sports is a luxury. My father couldn't spend on my sport so I completed my MBA and took up the job so that I can earn and continue boxing,'' said the 27-year-old Amey.

''During the day, I am busy with my bank job, so I train at night at my home to keep myself fit.'' Having started amateur boxing in 2011, Amey almost quit the sport as he felt there was partiality at national tournaments.

His opponent for the WBC India National title fight, Delhi's Satnam, has had his own share of struggles.

''When I started boxing, I was in standard 10. I realized that getting financial support from my family then would have been difficult. So after appearing for my standard 10th board exam, I started taking tuitions and taught young kids to earn money for my sport,'' the 25-year-old Satnam said.

''I bought my boxing kit from my own money and decided to turn Pro when the format was brought to India by the Indian Boxing Council,'' said the boxer, who is also known as 'Milkha' in the ring.

''I used to watch a lot of Pro bouts on television and used to sit in the spectators' area when Pro boxing matches started happening in India.''

