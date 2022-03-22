Left Menu

Golf-Mickelson no longer on list of Masters competitors

Mickelson's absence from the year's opening major will mark the first time that he will miss the Masters since 1994. In February, an author of an upcoming unauthorised biography on Mickelson released excerpts from the book in which the golfer called the Saudis "scary" but said he was willing to look past their human rights records to gain leverage with the PGA Tour.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 03:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 03:59 IST
Phil Mickelson, who is taking time away from the game amid the fallout from comments he made regarding the Saudi-backed Super Golf League, is no longer listed in the field of active players competing at next month's Masters. The Masters website on Monday showed three-times winner Mickelson listed as a past champion not playing in the April 7-10 event at Augusta National Golf Club.

Mickelson's agent was not immediately available to comment. Mickelson's absence from the year's opening major will mark the first time that he will miss the Masters since 1994.

In February, an author of an upcoming unauthorised biography on Mickelson released excerpts from the book in which the golfer called the Saudis "scary" but said he was willing to look past their human rights records to gain leverage with the PGA Tour. Saudi Arabia's government has denied accusations of human rights abuses.

Six-time major champion Mickelson apologised for the comments, which he claimed were off the record, and said he planned to take time away from the sport. The long-time fan favourite has since found himself isolated and has also lost a number of sponsors.

